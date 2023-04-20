April is Autism Awareness Month, and in honor of that, Oakland Gardens’ own PS 46 will play host to an Autism Acceptance Walk on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Next week’s event will be the school’s fifth annual walk.
Students will start the walk from the school’s main entrance on 219th Street and head toward the playground to continue the fun, where a DJ will help put a spring in kids’ steps as they walk.
Spreading awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder is of particular interest for PS 46, whose Horizon Program is designed to support and educate students with ASD so they can become integrated with the broader school community.
Members of the PS 46 community are more than welcome to join students at next week’s walk.
Though members of the public cannot partake in the event on school grounds, those interested in cheering on students as they walk — perhaps even with signs — may do so from the perimeter of the building and grounds.
— Sophie Krichevsky
