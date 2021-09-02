Chashama, a nonprofit arts organization that provides affordable workspace for visual artists in exchange for classes for the homeless and people in low-income areas, is expanding its reach to Far Rockaway and Jamaica.
Anita Durst, the founder of Chashama, which was established 26 years ago, expects to expand the program with 12 new artists who she said would save up to $500 to $1,000 monthly in workspace for their art projects while expanding the horizons of others who might not have access to art lessons.
Durst hopes to grow the number of participants in Chashama workshops anywhere from 500 students to upwards of 1,500. She said the nonprofit has so far saved 180 artists $9 million in art space by offering it at a subsidized rate and provided 1,500 classes to 130,000 residents in underserved communities and 4,000 public art events.
“Dunn Development is donating 8,000 square-feet to us,” Durst said about the space where the eight artists in Jamaica will be working. “They are going to be on the ground floor near the garden outside. That space is going to put in eight free studios for community members. They will teach classes in exchange for those studios. This is a program that we have been doing for the past four years and it has been very successful.”
Located at the low-income housing complex at the old Queens Hospital “T Building,” the Triboro Hospital for Tuberculosis at 82-41 Parsons Blvd., the art studio space in Jamaica is expected to open in late November or early December.
“It’s a tremendous space,” said Durst. “They are going to have community areas where they teach the classes.”
Dunn Development is an award-winning real estate development firm specializing in high-quality housing for low- to middle-income New Yorkers, including those with disabilities and special needs, according to the company’s website.
Bronx-based author and illustrator Charles Esperanza is one of the artists who got a studio to use and teaches classes in return. Esperanza was able to have two of his works published by HarperCollins, according to Kelsey McIntyre, a spokeswoman for Chashama.
“He is providing classes at a homeless shelter,” said Durst. “He’s been with us for about four years. He is a great example of an artist making their work, being able to make a living and he is teaching one to two classes a month.”
In Far Rockaway, L+M Development Partners will take workspace that Chashama has had for up to six years in a housing complex and convert it into two art studios, while the nonprofit will use the communal space for free art lessons, according to Durst. Up to four artists are expected to use the space, which will be available in mid-October at 141 Beach 56 Place in Averne.
L+M Development Partners is a full-service real estate development firm, which was ranked 17th on Affordable Housing Finance’s Top 50 Developers list nationwide, according to the company’s website.
“I really believe that is really important because it helps to change the lives and open up people who don’t have exposure to art,” said Durst. “It really affects them a great deal.”
