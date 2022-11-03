On first glance, Anthonia Akinbola’s creation “Culture of Pandemic” may seem like a vibrant hodgepodge of colors and shapes: beautiful, but abstract. What brings it to life is its contents: in each corner, covering the entirety of the painting, there are scenes that have become so familiar in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I picked the culture of pandemic simply because we are in the world of pandemic,” she said. “The world has gotten so sick, and we have to face the reality that this is the world in which we live now.”
Akinbola’s work was on display at the Rochdale Village Community Center last Thursday and Friday. A number of residents, some of them her students, came to the opening reception last Thursday to admire her work.
The piece is the product of a grant awarded by the Queens Council on the Arts, a prize she had won three times previously from 2018 to 2020. It was created using dyes, like the kind used to make tie-dye T-shirts, and silk.
At the center of the piece is a collection of people, all wearing masks. As the painting branches out, it covers different components of life during the pandemic, including the world surrounded by the shape of the virus, cells with maniacal faces and a double helix meant to represent the human midsection, where the disease thrives.
“This picture is depicting the blood and flesh that have been ravaged by this pandemic,” she said.
Born in Nigeria, Akinbola came over to the United States in 1986 to study at the University of Missouri. Expanding upon her interest in textile arts in her home country, Akinbola opened her own business, called BatikArts, where she would sell hand-made art accessories and home furnishings. The store continues today in online form.
She moved to New York in 2012, and has been teaching workshops on batik, a dyeing technique, ever since.
“When I came in 2012 to New York, I was older,” she said. “I was trying to see what I wanted to do, what I can contribute to the community as an artist.”
Utilizing the education degree she earned at the University of Missouri, Akinbola teaches arts and crafts on Fridays at the Rochdale Village Senior Center. She hopes to display some of her students’ work in a show later this year.
“It’s cool to work with the seniors,” she said. “Bringing the best out of them, and even to the point of things you cannot do, you can bring it out of them.”
“I always try to tell them they are better than their teacher,” she added.
Akinbola says her medium of choice, batik painting, is uncommon and complex.
“Batik painting is a contemporary art medium that is not common and constitutes a perfect metaphor both in process and the result,” it says on the flier for the exhibition. “The painting started with an idea, then the composition and the color study, which acted as a guide before applying waxes and dyes, as mistakes are not easily reversed.”
“When I came here as a student, it was like, ‘What do I do?’” she said. “I was trying to do something so unique that is different from the regular oil painting, regular pastel painting, so we looked into the painting of fabrics.”
