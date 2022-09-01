Police have made an arrest in a Springfield Gardens murder.
Forty-eight-year-old Sheldon Dottin was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Gladstone Barrett in April. The New York Daily News reports Dottin is the ex-boyfriend of Barrett’s daughter, Marie.
The killing occurred on April 1, when the Daily News reports Barrett and Dottin got into an argument inside Barrett’s home at 146-28 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. Police say Barrett was shot in the chest and right hand.
The 72-year-old was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he clung to life for nearly three weeks before succumbing to his injuries on April 19.
Dottin, a Maryland resident, faces charges of murder and criminal possession and use of a firearm.
— Sean Okula
