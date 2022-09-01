Arrest made in April murder 1

146-28 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

 Google maps image

Police have made an arrest in a Springfield Gardens murder.

Forty-eight-year-old Sheldon Dottin was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Gladstone Barrett in April. The New York Daily News reports Dottin is the ex-boyfriend of Barrett’s daughter, Marie.

The killing occurred on April 1, when the Daily News reports Barrett and Dottin got into an argument inside Barrett’s home at 146-28 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. Police say Barrett was shot in the chest and right hand.

The 72-year-old was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he clung to life for nearly three weeks before succumbing to his injuries on April 19.

Dottin, a Maryland resident, faces charges of murder and criminal possession and use of a firearm.

— Sean Okula

QueensChronicle.com