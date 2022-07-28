An NYPD Neighborhood Safety Team arrested 30-year-old Traevon Robinson in response to an outstanding domestic violence warrant over the weekend.
On him, they found a defaced firearm, cash and bags containing narcotics, according to a tweet from the 113th Precinct.
Robinson, of 118th Avenue in Jamaica, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance, in addition to a strangulation charge in the second degree stemming from the domestic violence warrant.
“Great work! One less firearm off the street! #ThisIsWhatWeDo #StopGunViolence,” the 113th Precinct said in a tweet on Sunday.
Neighborhood Safety Teams were created earlier this year as part of Mayor Adams’ “Blueprint to End Gun Violence.”
— Sean Okula
