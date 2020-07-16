The NYPD made an arrest last week in the death of a 76-year-old Jamaica man. But the department also is investigating allegations from the victim’s daughter that her first request to file a police report was turned away at the 103rd Precinct.
Jorge Cornejo died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on June 25, five days after officers from the 103rd Precinct responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive at Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street.
According to multiple published reports, Cornejo’s daughter, Jennifer Espinal, attempted to file a criminal report in her father’s death, believing it to be a homicide.
She alleges that a lieutenant at the precinct told her that police believed Cornejo died as the result of an accident, and would not investigate further without more evidence.
Espinal said was eventually able to track down a security video showing someone had attacked Cornejo without provocation at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
The video and still photos created from it showed a man running out of a store on Jamaica Avenue.
Police posted the screen grabs and video — showing the shirtless, bearded suspect running out of the shop but not the attack on Cornejo — saying that the man was wanted for questioning and that they were seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating him.
Police on July 8 reported that Daniel Rodriguez, 45, of Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village had been arrested. He has been charged with murder and assault.
The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz told the Chronicle in an email last week that Rodriguez’s next scheduled court appearance was set for Oct. 14.
The NYPD’s press office told the Chronicle in an email that Espinal’s complaint against the lieutenant is under internal review.
The Chronicle was unable to contact Espinal for comment prior to Wednesday’s deadline.
