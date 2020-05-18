The NYPD has made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in Queens Village last Thursday morning.
According to police, Wkorasky Voltaire, 29, of 100-24 208 St. has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of McKenzie Placide, 22, of the same address.
AM New York quotes police as saying that the two are brothers and reported that the men were considered squatters at the house.
Officers from the 105th Precinct responded at 4:48 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a man being stabbed at the address, and found Placide suffering from multiple wounds to his torso.
EMS personnel responded to the location and transported him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI, where he was pronounced deceased.
A statement issued by the NYPD said Voltaire was arrested on Thursday at about 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.