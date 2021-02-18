The city is launching a housing lottery for affordable units at Archer Green, a 23-story mixed-use apartment complex at 92-23 168 Street in Jamaica.
The lottery was first reported by New York YIMBY, a website catering to the residential and commercial real estate industry in the metropolitan area.
Information on the lottery and the portal for applications can be found online at the website for NYC Housing Connect at https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/.
The complex is located just south of Jamaica Avenue, across the street from Home Depot. It is within walking distance of the Queens Central Public Library, the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, the Jamaica Avenue shopping corridor and the E and F subway lines.
YIMBY reports that there will be 387 units, with 351 for residents of various income levels between $20,160 and $183,300. Three of the studio apartments will be offered for as little as $524 per month, with rents gradually increasing to coincide with their size and renter’s income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.