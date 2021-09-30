Greenberg Traurig, the international law firm representing the owner of Archer 1 LLC, an apartment complex located at 160-05 Archer Ave., which is 70 percent complete and expecting new tenants for March 2022, has requested that the northern curbside of 160 Street and Archer Avenue get cut, according to a virtual Sept. 23 land use public hearing hosted by Borough President Donovan Richard’s Office.
Community Board 12 members and Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) have unanimously agreed to the curb cut in an earlier meeting this month, according to Rachel Scall, an associate at Greenberg Traurig, who specializes in rezonings, special permits, landmarked buildings and other land use matters.
Shorewood Real Estate Group, the ownerof Archer 1, wants the curb cut to add a loading berth to the approximately 22-story, 238,600-square foot mixed-use building in the Special Downtown Jamaica District, which expects to have tenants in its 315 apartment units, a ground floor cellar and possible retail or medical space, according to Scall.
“The site is located at a C6-3 zoning district,” said Scall. “We want to provide a loading berth to residents moving into or out of the building.”
The C6-3 zoning district rules prevent a curb cut within 50 feet of the intersection of Archer Avenue and 160th Street, according to Scall.
“The balance of 160th frontage is occupied by the buildings parking garage and lobby,” said Scall. “We are seeking a text amendment to create an authorization that will allow the City Planning Commission to authorize curb cuts on city streets where zoning law has more than one street frontage.”
If the C6-3 rule would be amended a 14-wide curb cut could be made at the intersection on Archer Avenue 3 feet from the site’s eastern edge.
The purpose of the rule is to prevent (1) hazardous traffic, (2) the inhibition of vehicular movement, (3) adverse pedestrian movement, (4) the efficient functioning of bus lanes and (5) character inconsistent with existing streetscape, according to Scall’s findings on the concerns with removing the regulation.
“Its use will be prescheduled,” said Scall in regard to possible problems brought up by concerns 1, 2 and 4. There would be no rush hour service of the loading berth from 7 to 10 a.m. and at 4 to 7 p.m., according to an agreement with Miller and CB 12. There would only be service after 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. “It will give moving vans and trucks an off street place to park instead of finding parking in surrounding narrow streets and parking illegally.”
A proposed flagman would be there during the scheduled use period to ensure pedestrian safety to address problem area 3.
“With regard to finding 5 ... the portion of the site occupied by curb cuts would actually reduce what was there previously,” Scall said.
A pre-hearing review, City Planning Commission review, post hearing follow-up, City Planning Commission vote, City Council review, mayoral review and an approval letter sent to the responsible agency all remain for the process to possibly be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.