Anthony Andrews Jr., the district leader of New York State Assembly 32 Part B (Addisleigh Park, Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens), is looking to unseat Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica).
The district leader, who has an education doctorate and serves as the associate director of leadership and campus programs at York College, has been an educator for 28 years and wants to improve the quality of life in Southeast Queens.
“I want to create and develop new housing,” said Andrews. “We need more hospitals, we need to better develop our healthcare sector and strengthen our Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and the education system.”
The district leader served as a chair at both the NYC Health + Hospitals Council of Community Advisory Boards and of Queens Hospital Center’s Community Advisory Board, where he volunteered to promote public health and help secure millions for Queens Hospital’s Emergency Room Department’s renovation and new ExpressCare Center, a walk-in urgent care clinic.
“A lack of hospitals impacted communities of colors during the height of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Andrews.
Andrews believes that as the senior population booms, more housing developments must dedicate units for that age group.
“Housing is important, especially in Southeast Queens.”
As a community organizer for the Democratic Party, Andrews has helped to mobilize voters in Jamaica.
“I’ve worked to register thousands of voters,” said Andrews.
Andrews has also served as the chief of staff to former Councilman Thomas White Jr. (D-Jamaica) and he leads the Fred Wilson Regular Democratic Club.
“We have built one of the most active Democratic clubs,” said Andrews, who revived the Fred Wilson club in 2017, because he believed his district needed a new direction.
“I think we need a new generation of leaders,” said Andrews. “I don’t know if we do a good enough job in creating them.”
As a union delegate for the Professional Staff Congress for the City University of New York, Andrews was able to secure wage increases for CUNY staff. He also serves as labor representative at New York State United Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers.
“I’m a coalition builder and I’m a servant leader,” said the district leader from South Jamaica. “I think working together we can improve the quality of life in Southeast Queens.”
Andrews believes it’s time for leadership that is more responsive, according to the district leader.
“I have over thirty years of experience fighting to improve this community which I hope to continue in Albany,” said Andrews.
Cook has held her seat for 30 years and her current term comes to an end in 2023.
