  • December 20, 2019
Annual tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 21

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

The United Neighbors Civic Association of Jamaica, Inc., the SpringJam Civic Association and Gateway JFK will host their annual tree-lighting ceremonies from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the Burger King parking lot at 154-05 Rockaway Blvd. in South Jamaica.

The restaurant is at the corner where Rockaway Boulevard meets North Conduit Avenue.

Sponsors include Burger King, Ruth Settles Exit Realty All City, JahaiRose.info, KC Cretons and the Yvette Dudley Law Group, PC.

