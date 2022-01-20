Anthony Andrews, a Democratic district leader in Assembly District 32, has amassed a war chest of more than $100,000 to go head-to-head against incumbent Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica).
The district that Cook has represented for 30 years includes part or all of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens.
Andrews has been raising money since July 2021 and has $101,242 so far heading into the June 28 primary.
To date, Cook has raised $203,869 from 1999 to 2019 in her races for elected office, according to publicreport ing.elections.ny.gov/, which tracks campaign contributions.
“My community is the key reason for my success as an activist and I leaned on them heavily to have this campaign come out the gate strong. Now the real work of educating and activating voters can begin,” Andrews, a community organizer for the Democratic Party, said in a statement.
Andrews, who is the associate director of leadership and campus programs at York College, and a union delegate for the Professional Staff Congress for the City University of New York, has described himself as a “coalition builder.”
“Andrews has been working to improve this community with civic leaders and business leaders for a long time,” said Andrews’ senior advisor Anthony Suber. “We made it a priority to raise this money early so we could focus on talking to voters at their door, on their phone, and in their mailbox. We are humbled at the strong relationships that materialized into these fundraising numbers.”
Cook, who is a member of the comittees on Codes; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Housing; Insurance; Rules; and Ways and Means was not available for comment.
The primary election is set for June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.
