All five candidates who were trailing Khaleel Anderson in early Democratic primary returns in the 31st Assembly on Tuesday made gains in percentage points overnight, though the member of Community Board 14 in the Rockaways extended his lead over party-endorsed candidate Richard David by nearly 140 votes.
With the city’s Board of Elections reporting 99 percent of the scanning machines counted as of Wednesday morning, Anderson had tallied 2,888 votes — 38.13 percent of the vote — to 2,113 for David, who was in second place at 27.89 percent.
Should Anderson hold his lead over David, the result would represent yet another candidate who received backing from the Queens Democratic establishment to lose a primary to a candidate running to his or her left.
It represented a slight gain for David, who at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday had just under 26 percent of the vote to Anderson’s 41.77 percent.
The seat in the 31st District has been vacant since January, when former Assemblywoman Michele Titus was sworn in as a judge.
The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to take on Republican Joseph Cullina in November. Anderson already has secured the Working Family Party’s line on the ballot for the general election.
The Board of Elections now will go to the paper mailed-in and absentee ballots over the next few days before declaring a winner.
Lisa George, a staffer for state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), remained in third place with 1,404 votes (18.53 percent). Shea Uzoigwe, a former staffer for Sanders, remained in fourth place with 549 votes (7.25 percent)
Derrick DeFlorimonte, a member of Community Board 13 and a medic in the Army National Guard, had 322 votes (4.25 percent) as of Wednesday, while Tavia Blakley, a former Titus staffer, had 284 votes (3.75 percent).
