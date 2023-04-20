State Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), the youngest Black legislator in the state’s history, announced on Tuesday that he is expected to host a series of mental health workshops in Far Rockaway and Rosedale in the coming days and weeks.
The program, Barber Shop Talk: Beyond the Stigma, aims to understand and support the experiences of working-class men of color impacted by structural violence and institutional racism by advocating for mental health in collaboration with the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, according to Anderson’s office.
The institute is known for partnering with local barbershops to provide necessary information, tools, education, training and resources that will help build the capacity of barbers and residents to safely and proactively address the well-being of their community.
Anderson said that men of color patronize barbershops and rely on those businesses as a safe, nonjudgmental and socio-emotional space.
“Our groundbreaking new program in partnership with the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health engages communities of color, helping to break mental health stigma and increase awareness by providing peer support, community-based resources, and clinical referral services for free,” Anderson said in a statement.
Last year, the American Psychological Association, said it is working to develop effective ways to promote Black men’s mental health.
While Black Americans experience similar rates of mental illness as other Americans in general, Black adults living below the poverty line are more than twice as likely to report serious psychological distress compared to other U.S. adults who enjoy greater financial security, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health, APA reported. Only 26.4 percent of Black and Hispanic men ages 18 to 44 who experienced daily feelings of anxiety or depression were likely to have used mental health services, compared with 45.4 percent of non-Hispanic white men with the same feelings.
The mental health of Black men is more complex than statistics or clinical diagnoses indicate because of structural racism and their unique history in this country, resulting in their mental health and treatment being intimately tied to factors such as implicit bias on the part of medical providers, high poverty rates and low access to quality psychological and psychiatric services, according to various experts in the field.
Compared to white people, Black people are less likely to receive guideline-consistent care or to be included in mental health research and they are also more likely to use emergency rooms or primary care facilities for mental health problems because they have not received appropriate preventive services, emphasized the APA. Over the years, such factors have led to Black men mistrusting the medical and mental health systems.
Anderson hopes that the programs, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Platinum Plus Unisex Hair Care on April 24th at 1916 Mott Ave. in Far Rockaway; at Alize Barber Shop on April 25th at 1064 Beach 20 St. in Far Rockaway; and at Sports Barber Shop on May 9th at 144-08 243 St. in Rosedale, will bridge the gap for mental health access for men of color and while being culturally-responsive.
For more information, reach out to Kenya Kirkman at Kkirkman@arthurasheinstitute.org.
