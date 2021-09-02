Participants of the Allure Art Studio summer program showcased their work to their friends, families and potential buyers in Hollis last week
The art students, ages 7 to 13, were proud to show off the work that they toiled over for six weeks at the studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave., according to Allure Art Studio founder and instructor Amy Simon. During the summer, the predominantly Black and Afro-Latino students learned about artists and authors from their background like Bisa Butler (fiber and quilt artist), Jean-Michel Basquiat (graffiti, street artist and neo-expressionist), JaNay Brown-Wood author of “Imani’s Moon,” “Empire” actress Grace Byers’ “I Am Enough,” Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow’s “Your Name is a Song” and Junot Diaz’s “Islandborn.”
“As an educator, an artist and activist, it was very big for me to incorporate culture, creativity and confidence within every child so that they could be very well-rounded and conquer anything,” said Simon. “I’m excited to have been able to work with these kids for the past six weeks. We learned about different artists of color and used their pieces to inspire our own paintings. We also read inspiring books on how to fail gracefully, how to be resilient, how to bounce back and how to be confident in yourself and love yourself. We read so many books about accepting people’s differences and owning your differences. They used that to inspire their paintings.”
The seven students who displayed their artwork on Aug. 27 were Jeanelle Barrow, 7, Ava Lewis, 10, Donovan Ramkissoon, 13, Maddison Johnson, 13, Elaina Diaz, 13, Synnai Blake, 13 and Liliana “Lauren” Raphael, 13.
“It was a great experience,” said Synnai. “I was a little nervous at first, but once I started to get the materials and express myself it was pretty fun.”
Synnai’s favorite art piece was a mixed-media work that includes a painting of a Black woman on a bright yellow backdrop with kente cloth used as hair taking inspiration from Butler, who uses the same material and yarn for her portraits.
“She uses African fabric that she incorporates in her paintings,” said Synnai about Butler. She hopes to become a painter one day.
Lauren also enjoyed her six weeks at the art studio and has plans for a creative career.
“My experience was great,” said Lauren. “The staff was really nice. Everyone was chill and I enjoy doing what we do here. We learn different things and every day is something new.”
Lauren’s favorite piece was a giant yellow eye with a green-colored iris crying oil into the ocean against a red backdrop with clouds above.
“This eye right here represents the Earth,” said Lauren. “Oil dumping is a really big issue.”
Butler also inspired Lauren for her artwork.
“She uses a lot of fabric in her art,” said Lauren. “So I used a lot of different color fabric and collaged it into the iris.”
Lauren wants a career as a tattoo artistand hopes to learn more art techniques, which she might get to do soon.
“It is no secret, but we will be continuing this in the fall,” said Allure Art Studio Director Brandi Jones. “Then we will have a winter showcase.”
Despite running her own art program — Black Village Arts — Jones has joined forces with Simon because of her similar mission to make sure Black and brown youths are exposed to art.
“Tell your friends,” Jones said about Allure Art Studio’s fall session.
The VELA Education Fund, a nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs who boldly reimagine education, sponsored the six-week program.
“They gave us 10K,” said Simon. “All the art supplies — they each got a gift bag, they got certificates, we had lunch for them daily, we had snacks for them, we were able to provide them with everything they needed to take here.”
The gift bags included sketchbooks, palettes, paint and color pencils, said Simon.
“They have so much they could work at home,” said Simon. “We don’t want their art to just stop here. We want them to be able to continue working whenever they feel that urge.”
