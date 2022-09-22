An alleged Jamaica triple killer was indicted on Monday.
Following his extradition from Maine last Friday, 42-year-old Travis Blake was brought up on a six-count complaint, including charges of murder in the first degree and three counts of murder in the second degree, in connection to the June killings of 55-year-old Karlene Barnett, her 36-year-old son Dervon Brightly and her 22-year-old niece Vashawnna Malcolm.
Police discovered the three bodies inside Barnett’s 155th Street residence on June 24. Blake fled to Maine sometime after the incident and was apprehended on June 30.
According to a release from the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Barnett and Blake were involved in a romantic relationship.
Per the charges, Blake was seen on surveillance video near the entry point to the 155th Street home at around 2:50 p.m. on June 22. Approximately 30 minutes earlier, Brightly had entered the home.
Around the time of the surveillance recording, Blake entered the residence. Barnett entered some hours later, around 7:30 p.m., never to emerge.
About 36 hours later, around 3 a.m. on June 24, a witness who also lives at the 155th Street residence noticed an odor coming from Malcolm’s bedroom. She opened the door, found the 22-year-old’s body and called the police, who discovered the bodies of Barnett and Brightly in the basement.
The three bodies had been decomposing for approximately two days, according to the charges. Police on the scene recovered several blood-stained items, including a hammer, screwdriver and a beam of wood with an embedded nail. They also allegedly found the cell phone, passport and other valuables belonging to Blake.
If convicted, Blake faces up to life in prison.
“As alleged, this defendant carried out a horrific triple murder and then fled the state, leaving a devastated family and a mourning community in his wake,” Katz said in a statement. Such brutal disregard for human life will not go unanswered. ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.