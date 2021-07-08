Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau worked in conjunction with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s Gun Recidivist Investigation Program, which is within the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division, to conduct a 16-month-long investigation that ended up indicting 21 alleged gun and drug runners throughout Jamaica and Far Rockaway on June 30.
The VCEB and GRIP were able to bring down the alleged traffickers by wiretapping the cell phone of MTA employee Antoine Nance, 35, of Far Rockaway, who was charged with two indictments for conspiracy in the second and fourth degree, the criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and third degree and attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second and third degree, according to the DA’s Office.
“Attorneys from my Office and members of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division worked tirelessly for months, focusing our investigation where drugs and guns have been a toxic combination for far too long, made so by individual drivers of crime,” said Katz.
The wiretap of Nance’s phone, in November 2019, allegedly led to the NYPD and the DA’s Office uncovering monthly coded calls and text messages from Kimiko Leonard, 34, of Jamaica, which revealed she was the MTA employee’s alleged main drug supplier.
Texts that said, “he needed a ride to 200 Street,” allegedly from Nance, meant that he wanted to buy 200 grams of cocaine from Leonard, according to the QDA’s Office.
Leonard was charged with a 17-count indictment for conspiracy in the second and fourth degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.
The authorities said Nance’s other associate, the alleged heroin and cocaine supplier, Kasson Brown, 32, of Far Rockaway, led the police to Brown’s drug runner, Dewayna Edwards, 45, of Inwood, LI, his heroin contact, Resean Morris, 31, of Jamaica, and his cocaine contact, Raymond Cowan, 57, of Freeport, LI.
An undercover cop would reach out to Edwards as a drug buyer and when the latter needed to allegedly make a purchase, she would reach out to Brown, who would call either Morris or Cowan to supply the drugs.
Brown was charged on two indictments for conspiracy in the second and fourth degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first, second and third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree. Edwards faces a 70-count indictment for conspiracy in the second and fourth degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.
Morris was charged in a 70-count indictment with conspiracy in the second degree and fourth degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Cowan also faces a 70-count indictment for conspiracy in the second degree and fourth degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree.
Brown’s crews of alleged runners also branded the drugs the “King of Death,” said DA Katz. Heroin was sold in glassine envelopes with the words stamped in red along with an image of the Grim Reaper. Tests of the substance determined the heroin was mixed with pure fentanyl and tramadol.
“Police recovered firearms, cocaine, heroin, heroin-laced with fentanyl and other illicit drugs during this operation,” said Katz, of the court-ordered search of some of the 21 suspects’ homes. “My Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to make certain no community is held hostage to those who seek to profit from human misery.”
Willie Waters, 30, of Woodside and Reginald St. Pierre, 59, and Lesley St. Pierre, 48, both of Rosedale, were charged with four to 70-count indictments for conspiracy, endangerment and drug and gun-related crimes.
The remaining suspects from Manhattan, Far Rockaway and Long Island were variously indicted for resisting arrest, and certain drug- and gun-related charges.
The minimum sentence some suspects face is a year and four months while others are facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to the DA’s office.
“This investigation highlights our joint responsibilities in eradicating shootings, illegal firearms and the violence of the narcotics trade that tear at the fabric of life in our city,” said Shea. “Our NYPD officers, with our partners in the Queens District Attorney’s Office, have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that those who live and work in the Far Rockaway neighborhood can be safe — and we embrace these charges as a measure of justice.”
