An alleged drug dealer had his ring busted on Tuesday.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced 31-year-old Emendjer Mathurin of Queens Village was indicted and arraigned on 13 counts for selling narcotics to an undercover police officer from February to July. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
In total, 13 cash transactions allegedly took place between the undercover detective and Mathurin, during which the alleged dealer sold the cop 1,752 oxycodone pills and more than 10 ounces of cocaine.
Laboratory inspection revealed each of the oxycodone pills was laced with fentanyl, the DA’s Office said.
“Deadly narcotics, especially lethal fentanyl, have caused death and destruction all across our nation,” Katz said in a statement. “While Queens County continues to experience an uptick in fatal overdoses, my Office is fighting back by relentlessly pursuing those who sell poison in our communities.”
Katz says there have been 271 suspected fatal overdoses across Queens in 2022, with 77 percent of them attributed to fentanyl.
— Sean Okula
