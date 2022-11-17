A joyride of more than 30 blocks could cost a Southeast Queens man a quarter-century in prison.
Last month’s Cambria Heights bus hijacking suspect, 44-year-old Dwayne Gaddy of St. Albans, was indicted on 11 counts on Wednesday, including kidnapping and robbery.
If convicted, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.
“If not for the quick-thinking bus driver remaining calm and collected under pressure, the outcome would have been far worse,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “We cannot allow confidence in our public transit system to be undermined and will not let this brazen lawlessness go unanswered in Queens County.”
Gaddy took control of the bus on the morning of Oct. 27 around 197th Street after alleging he was being chased and brandishing a firearm at the vehicle, according to prosecutors. The bus driver let the 30 passengers off before obeying Gaddy’s commands and driving the bus down Linden Boulevard, they said.
After attempting to reason with the hijacker, the driver jumped out of the driver’s side window around 231st Street. Gaddy allegedly assumed control of the vehicle for a few blocks, before crashing into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th Street.
Power was knocked out to the surrounding residents for much of the morning and afternoon, before being restored around dinner time, per Con Ed’s outage map.
The driver was treated for bruising to the elbow and hip and lacerations to his arm and finger, plus substantial pain.
Gaddy is due back in court on Dec. 15.
