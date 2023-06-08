The Drama Club cast and crew of IS 238 in Hollis presented a production of “Aladdin Jr.” last month.
The students in the production were 12 to 14 years old, according to director Edward Zeszutko, a music teacher at IS 238.
“They are all working together and taking special care to ensure their audience has an experience like no other,” Zeszutko said in a statement. “These students ... worked incredibly hard and have come together as a team to learn about themselves and each other.”
Zeszutko added that IS 238, also known as the Susan B. Anthony Academy, allowed the students to be fearless and grow as artists.
— Naeisha Rose
