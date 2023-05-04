Members of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton and the Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority joined forces April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.
The two groups planted Begonias at the center garden mall at the intersection of Francis Lewis and Merrick boulevards in Laurelton, which complemented the lavender bushes, hostas and impatiens in the green space.
The hands-on event was the brainchild of Lynette Shelborne Barfield, above left, and Yvette Douglas, second from left, of Epsilon Pi Omega, and Eugene Upshur, vice president and chairperson of beautification of the FBOL.
Community Affairs Det. Carleton Epps of the 105th Precinct, third from left, state Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and William Spivey and Julian Snype of the FBOL were also in attendance.
— Naeisha Rose
