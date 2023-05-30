Aging Briarwood shooter convicted

A St. Albans senior citizen with a lifetime of parole under his belt for a 1989 murder conviction will spend the rest of his life behind bars for attempted murder of a shop owner at a deli on the border of Jamaica and Briarwood, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office.
The DA’s office announced last Wednesday that James Fraley, 73, was convicted for assault, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and of course attempted murder the day prior.
On Aug. 12, 2021, Fraley entered Rojas Deli at 146-10 Hillside Ave. at approximately 2 p.m. and ordered a sandwich and then shot the owner, Rufino Rojas-Flores, in the chest, prosecutors said. The defendant then proceeded to point the gun at the victim’s daughter, Anavel Rojas, who was working behind the counter, and demanded money from the register, receiving somewhere from $100 to $200.
Footage from a surveillance video, which was used to create a wanted poster, captured Fraley being chased by a separate deli worker on Hillside Avenue toward the Parsons Boulevard subway stop.
Rojas-Flores was treated at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and had to have a bullet removed from his liver during emergency surgery, according to a nurse in court documents.
Police said the victim is in stable condition.
The posters were helpful, because as Fraley was entering a car five days later, Tiffany Grisson, a parole officer of the state Department of Corrections, recognized him from one that was hung at the very same train station and pulled him over for a traffic violation, according to court documents.
A search of the defendant’s home led to the discovery of a .357 caliber revolver, which was used in the shooting, a .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition and a safe containing more than 12 ounces of heroin. Drug paraphernalia, including hundreds of glassine envelopes, were also found on the premises.
Katz said that the jury has spoken and that her office will be asking the court for a lengthy sentence.
“He killed once before and was armed and willing to do so again,” Katz said in a statement on May 26.
Fraley’s sentencing is set for June 16 and he faces up to 55 years in prison.
