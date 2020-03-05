City Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), along with state Attorney General Letitia James, will participate in a “Community Conversation” at the New Jerusalem Worship Center at 122-05 Smith St. in Jamaica on Wednesday, March 11. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for the event, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.
International speaker and best-selling author Stacie N.C. Grant will moderate the event. Further information is available by calling Monica Abend at (212) 416-6405 or by email at Monica.Abend@ag.ny.gov.
