The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and Economic Development Corp., the Housing Development Corp. and Omni New York LLC celebrated with elected officials the opening of 387 units of affordable housing in a new complex on Dec. 1.
Archer Green, borne out of the Jamaica NOW Action plan, provides 100 percent affordable housing, retail spaces and a community area in Downtown Jamaica at 92-32 168 St., according to the EDC, an agency geared toward strengthening neighborhoods.
“What was once an NYPD garage, is now nearly 400 affordable homes, plus a new grocery store and additional retail — yet another example of how the City has been pushing to use public sites to develop affordable housing,” said HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll in a prepared statement. “I want to congratulate Omni New York LLC, NYCEDC, and all of our partners for completing Archer Green and delivering on a key commitment of the Jamaica NOW Action plan.”
The Jamaica NOW Action plan was a 2015 $153 million revitalization initiative by Mayor de Blasio and District Attorney Melinda Katz — then borough president — to invest more in the downtown commercial district to make it a more livable and vibrant community while creating more economic and job opportunities, according to the EDC. Omni New York is an affordable housing developer.
The apartment complex is 575,000 gross square feet and includes an approximately 15,000-square-foot community facility and a 70,000-square-foot low-cost and high-quality fresh food and produce grocery store called Aldi, according to the EDC.
“Archer Green will create much-needed affordable housing and good-paying jobs, which will help spur a thriving local economy in Jamaica, Queens,” NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb said in a prepared statement.
There are 38 studio apartments with rent ranging from $524 to $1,510; 160 one-bedroom units from $667 to $1,900; 165 two-bedroom units from $810 to $2,289; and 24 three-bedroom units from $929 to $2,638, according to the EDC. The remaining units are for formerly homeless families; those have lower rents and are marketed differently.
“Archer Green includes 387 affordable homes — approximately 50 of which will remain permanently affordable,” HDC President Eric Enderlin said in a prepared statement.
An EDC spokeswoman said via email to the Queens Chronicle that 52 units are permanently affordable and the remainder will stay that way for 40 years.
The complex also includes a parking garage for the NYPD, fitness room, landscaped outdoor deck with grilling stations, community lounge, play room, media and coworking space, package locker system, on-site laundry (additional fees apply) and bike parking, according to NYC Housing Connect. There will also be water-saving fixtures for showers and sinks and other energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures.
The Archer Green buildings achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification for incorporating green technologies to make the complex resilient, including a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system to provide back-up power in case of a blackout and solar panels. It contains a Combined Heat and Power system that generates electricity and captures heat that could have been wasted, as well as electric vehicle charging stations, according to the EDC. Other amenities include Caesarstone countertops, plank flooring and tiled bathrooms.
The construction on the project began in 2018 to redevelop the former New York Police Department parking garage and created more than 1,900 construction jobs, according to Eugene Schneur, managing director of Omni New York LLC, in a statement. Archer Green is also expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs.
Borough President Donovan Richards believes that the complex will make Jamaica a stronger community.
“The opening of Archer Green is nothing short of a tremendous victory for the families of Jamaica as we welcome nearly 400 units of 100 percent affordable housing, as well as a much-needed grocery store and significant community space, to one of Queens’ most historic and fastest-growing communities,” he said in a statement. “Archer Green will make a massive difference in the lives of hundreds of Queens families. Congratulations to my predecessor, Melinda Katz, NYCEDC, Omni New York LLC, the Jamaica NOW Leadership Council and all those who played a part in making this remarkable moment possible.”
