A new affordable housing option opened in Southeast Queens last week.
Transitional Services for New York opened its new building, The Mieles, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. The 70-unit facility is located at 161-01 89 Ave. in Jamaica.
“It’s clear we’re in an affordable housing crisis where too many of our families and our most vulnerable neighbors are in fear of losing their homes, or are having a hard time finding one to begin with,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in a statement. “Projects like The Mieles will help them secure the most basic human right: A roof over one’s head.”
Included in the 70 count of units is 42 designated specifically for those struggling with homelessness, particularly those with psychiatric needs. Space will also be made available for low- and middle-income adults over the age of 62.
The eight-story building will also offer on-site support services, aimed at assisting those struggling with substance abuse, as well as those looking for financial and vocational skills.
The facility stands on the site once occupied by the Monica House, one of the first supportive housing projects in the city.
“We are grateful for the support we have received from the Queens community and look forward to being part of the revitalization of Jamaica and our economy, especially during this trying time,” TSINY CEO Larry Grubler said in a statement.
