Young people were the top concern when Mayor Adams, along with borough officials and agency representatives, hosted a public safety-focused town hall in Rochdale Village last Wednesday.
“When we want to deescalate the environment of our youth, our young people participating in some of the violence that we’re seeing, we have to give them the opportunities and we have to identify them earlier,” Adams said.
“Our goal is to find these young people upstream and not wait until they fall in the river, then you pull them out downstream,” he added.
One plan mentioned at the meeting was putting students in year-round internship programs. On Monday, Adams announced the Career Readiness and Modern Youth Apprenticeship program, aimed at finding students multiyear paid apprenticeships.
When asked about plans to bring vocational training to the youth of Southeast Queens, city Schools Chancellor David Banks said career readiness will be at the forefront of the administration’s vision for the next generation.
“For far too long our kids have been going to school and we’ve done a decent job at schooling, but we’ve not done a good enough job of fully preparing them for the 21st century economy,” he said.
“For this administration, career and technical education — career pathways, career connected learning — is our new north star,” he added.
In terms of school budgeting, specifically pertaining to mental health initiatives and school safety programs, Adams said the focus will be on equity, not equality.
“If you are giving everyone in this room a size 44 suit, then yes, the person that fits size 44, he got what he needs,” he said “If I fit 34, you didn’t give me what I needed. We got to move away from this mindset that everyone is supposed to get the same thing. No, we need to give people the things they need.”
The NYPD, represented by Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey, among other department leaders, touted its focus on putting boots back on the ground. Maddrey said the reinstitution of the on-foot portion of the Field Training Program and the deployment of foot patrols as part of the department’s Summer Violence Strategy have helped officers make connections with their communities.
“A lot of the models that the police commissioner’s implemented is going back to the basics,” Maddrey said.
“They have to make friends out there. They have to know who’s who in the community,” he added.
