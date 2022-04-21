Project Petals, a nonprofit that supports community gardens in underserved BIPOC areas, is the recipient of a $20,000 grant by Tom’s of Maine, a manufacturing company that creates natural personal care products.
Alicia White, who was raised in Jamaica and lives in Laurelton, is the founder of Project Petals, which was formed seven years ago to improve the environment in Queens, but now supports nine community gardens in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx too.
“We won the grant in the end of February,” said White. “Now we are in the preliminary stages of giving out tools. We are really excited about that.”
Tom’s of Maine was happy to help the group.
“We thought their focus on restoring communities’ potential for healthier outcomes made them a great match,” said Rob Robinson, the brand and digital marketing leader at Tom’s. “Everyone deserves green spaces and healthy food, and we were happy to support their gardening efforts, environmental projects and community outreach efforts.”
One of the green spaces that will be supported by the grant is Paradise Community Gardens in Jamaica, which was created three years ago by Sonia Ferraro.
“It’s a learning garden in Jamaica,” said White. “People learn to grow their own produce, pick up produce and she just had a community event where she was giving out pandemic essentials like masks, hand sanitizers and Covid tests.”
Lettuce, lemongrass, tomato and cucumber are just a few of the things that grow at Paradise Community Garden, located at 107-29 Inwood St.
Ferraro said she was glad for the tools.
“I was going to give up and ... throw in the towel on the garden,” said Ferraro. “No one was giving us the tools and resources needed to get our garden going. ... Now we are thriving.”
— Naeisha Rose
