PhotoS courtesy United Methodist Church
A touch of home 1
Volunteers from the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church wanted to make sure that everyone still had something under the tree to unwrap that said Merry Christmas.
PhotoS courtesy United Methodist Church
A touch of home 2
Volunteers from the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church wanted to make sure that everyone still had something under the tree to unwrap that said Merry Christmas.
Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am
A touch of home
Many who reside or who are being treated at the St. Albans Veterans complex can’t go home for the holidays.
But volunteers from the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church wanted to make sure that everyone still had something under the tree to unwrap that said Merry Christmas.
Women from the church handcrafted homemade quilts and also collected clothing and personal care items for the veterans to support a program run by Patricia Wooden of the Auxiliary of American Legion Benjamin Moore Post 1946 in St. Albans.
Posted in
Eastern/Southeast Queens News
on
Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am.
Veterans
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up