A touch of home

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am

Many who reside or who are being treated at the St. Albans Veterans complex can’t go home for the holidays.

But volunteers from the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church wanted to make sure that everyone still had something under the tree to unwrap that said Merry Christmas.

Women from the church handcrafted homemade quilts and also collected clothing and personal care items for the veterans to support a program run by Patricia Wooden of the Auxiliary of American Legion Benjamin Moore Post 1946 in St. Albans.

