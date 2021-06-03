Two outstanding seniors from the York Early College Academy in Jamaica each received $1,000 in scholarship funds for college.
Lorraine Benn, right, and Alicia Majid both graduated May 27 with an A average from the academy and have been active in their community and in the school’s student body, respectively.
Each of the young women have big plans for how to use their scholarship for their future.
“I’m very excited to begin the next chapter of my life and beyond blessed and thankful to have the support and means to further my education,” said Benn. “In the future, I aspire to continue to be an agent of change within my community, through the field of medicine.”
Benn will attend the Sophie Biomedical program at the City College of New York.
“Despite the fact that 2020 was a difficult year for many, it was a wake-up call for me as a person of color,” said Majid, who is Guyanese-American. “A degree in public administration will prepare me for a rewarding career in government or public service.”
Majid will attend the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
Providing the scholarship is the Zara Charitable Foundation, which was founded by the family business Zara Realty. “These inspiring young women represent the very best of our city, our community, and our nation,” said Tony Subraj, co-managing partner of the real estate firm.
