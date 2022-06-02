Flowers were lain and a wreath was placed by a war memorial honoring fallen soldiers dating back to World War I at Queens Village Veterans Plaza on Memorial Day.
It was a solemn affair that included U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran Glen MacDonald (1957), top right, recalling his time in service to the U.S., and a searing rendition of the national anthem by Leonard Simon, far right, earlier during the remembrance for fallen soldiers as electeds and residents held their hands to their hearts.
During the ceremony, Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, above center in black suit, recited a poem and saxophonist John Waters performed taps.
— Naeisha Rose
