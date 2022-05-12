State Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, top left, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, Randhir Jaiswal, consul general of India in New York, members of FDNY EMS Station 54, Community Affairs officers from the 113th Precinct and other local leaders were treated to a tour of a new Dawoodi Bohra Masjid (mosque) on the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr last week.
During the May 7 event, the Dawoodi Bohra, Muslims who hail from India, served their guests refreshments, including sheer-khurma, a specialty of the Southeast Asian subcontinent.
“While in construction, we’ve been meeting with neighbors and local supporters, including NYPD’s 113th Precinct and FDNY EMS Station 54,” Taha Adib, a spokesperson for the Dawoodi Bohra community, said to the Chronicle via email. “Our neighbors have expressed support and shared our excitement about the new masjid. They’ve also shown great interest in visiting and interacting more with our community and learning about our faith and traditions. We consider ourselves fortunate to be in a country and diverse neighborhood that supports our faith and culture, and supports building places of worship such as our new masjid.”
The mosque, which is to be finished in the next few weeks, is at 131-24 Springfield Blvd. in St. Albans.
— Naeisha Rose
