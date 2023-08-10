More than 100 people were in St. Albans for a pop-up at the parking lot of the Roy Wilkins Recreation Center late last month.
Once there, residents got rid of thousands of pounds of waste at a Solvents, Automotive, Flammables and Electronics Disposal event, which was hosted by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams in conjunction with U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks, state Sen. Leroy Comrie and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, along with the city Department of Transportation.
Williams’ office reported that more than 4,700 pounds of e-waste and over 3,700 pounds of other household hazardous waste were thrown away.
The councilwoman thanked the participants for their dedication to eco-friendly practices.
“We are truly heartened by the immense support shown by our community during this event,” Williams said in a statement. “It demonstrates our collective commitment to safeguarding our environment and building a sustainable future for generations to come.”
As a result of the turnout, the elected officials said they are looking forward to partnering with each other again for a similar events in the future.
— Naeisha Rose
