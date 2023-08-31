The Office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), with the help of members of the 113th Precinct, distributed 100 rain barrels last Sunday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church.
The purpose of the event, which was held at 114-44 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans, was to promote the practice of conservation to help constituents reduce their water bills by 20 percent, according to Williams’ Office.
By collecting rainwater with the barrels, residents can reuse it in an eco-friendly way, such as watering lawns and gardens or various other outdoor household chores.
“As community citizens we are invested in being responsible stewards of what God has entrusted to us,” said Pastor Earl Jones. “Morning Star strives to be a beacon of hope for all people to have the best quality of life. This effort is one of the many ways we seek to fulfill that aim as well as our purpose to Connect, Grow, and Serve. And for that we are grateful.”
Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala of the Department of Enivironmental Protection said the agency was happy to provide the barrels for free.
“DEP provides the rain barrels free of charge because they store rain water, reduce flooding and help residents save on their water bills!”
— Naeisha Rose
