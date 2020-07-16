Aamir Griffin’s life and dreams were cut tragically short last October when the 14-year-old was killed on the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses by a bullet that police believe almost certainly was meant for someone else.
The neighborhood and the city came together last week to make sure his dreams will never be forgotten.
Even without the sometimes torrential rain, there would not have been dry eye at the ceremony.
The memorial bench unveiled in his honor occupies a patch of green looking over to the court where he spent so much time. And it even has a regulation-size sculpture of a basketball in place.
“This is a bench for reflecting,” said Sgt. Johnny Hines III of the Community Affairs section of the NYPD’s Housing Bureau.
Aamir’s love for basketball was exceeded only by his talent. A freshman at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside, he had made the junior varsity team as a freshman in the program headed by legendary coach Ron Naclerio.
He was playing on the Baisley court with friends when he was struck by a bullet police estimate could have come from 100 yards away or more. Posters displayed prominently around the complex offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
Banners with his likeness adorn the fence on the court. A drawing of the smiling teen graces one of the backboards.
Memorial candles are still there nearly nine months later.
Aamir’s mother, Shanequa Griffin, was surrounded during Friday’s ceremony by family and friends as dignitaries including District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison spoke.
Det. Tanya Duhaney, who organized the ceremony — initially scheduled for this past spring — was with the Community Affairs Unit of the 113th Precinct when Aamir was killed, and now works in the same capacity for Patrol Borough Queens South. Duhaney was dispatched to the Griffin home early the next morning.
“Miss Tanya, she never left me,” Shanequa Griffin said during a brief, tear-filled thank-you to all assembled.
Duhaney said the project was a team effort on the part of the NYPD, the Departments of Parks and Recreation and Sanitation and the New York City Housing Authority.
Plus an auto body shop.
“The basketball is actually a bowling ball,” Duhaney said. “I brought it to a body shop to make it look like a basketball because we wanted that ball to be permanent. Then the Parks Department attached it to the bench.”
Sgt. Marcus Lewis offered an invocation, and Sgt. Dawn Castro and Officer Mikiah Brown of the NYPD honored Aamir and his family in song. Also present were Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the Public Affairs Bureau and Chief David Barrere, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South when Aamir was killed, and who now has the Baisley Park Houses under his supervision as CO of the Housing Bureau.
The tragedy struck home for Katz, herself the mother of two school-aged boys.
“My sons and I should be able to walk anywhere in this city we want safely,” she said. “Children should be able to play on a basketball court safely.”
She said law enforcement and community outreach are the combination that is necessary to end gun violence.
Harrison also said it was personal.
“As chief of detectives, I see every crime report,” he said. “I grew up in Rochdale Village, just a block from here.” Harrison referred directly to recent shootings that seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy in St. Albans just blocks away to the east of the Baisley Park Houses on July 6; and killed Brandon Hendricks, 17, a talented basketball player who was looking forward to going to college in the fall, on June 29.
“Another basketball player,” Harrison said. “And another 14-year-old.”
Randy Hall of the DSNY said his agency also wanted to remember Aamir. He gave Shanequa Griffin a metal sculpture with her boy’s name over a rendering of a basketball. Hall lost his own brother to gun violence.
“He died in my arms,” Hall said.
Also speaking not just to the crowd, but to Shanequa Griffin personally, was Capt. Christopher Giambrone, commander of Public Service Area 9, which patrols all public housing in Queens.
“I see a lot of heroes here today,” Giambrone told her. “Police, firefighters, I see some state troopers, and the [NYPD] cadets. I pray to Aamir every day. You are my hero.”
