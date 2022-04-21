Dancing, music and art marked the South Queens Women’s March’s April 16 ribbon cutting for its new office in Richmond Hill, which was attended by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Borough President Donovan Richards.
Adams, top second photo, voiced pride of the nonprofit’s work since its formation during the pandemic.
“I want to let you ladies know how proud I am to be your sister,” Adams said. “You have empowered and amplified the voices of diverse women across this borough, connected neighbors to important resources and advocated fiercely for gender and racial justice. Your work has been so critical, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Richards, above, said it is important to have a group that fights against gender-based violence.
“It is so important to have community-based organizations at the forefront of conversations around gender justice and SQWM has been at the forefront,” Richards said. “Gender-based violence reached a crisis level during this pandemic; for every one encounter we are seeing 20 ... go unreported.”
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, far left, director of the SQWM, said that fighting for gender-based justice is not glamorous and is grueling work.
“We shouldn’t just mobilize,” she said. “We should ... empower women.”
— Naeisha Rose
