As commanding officer of the 103rd Precinct, Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro routinely fields questions from residents on various topics at meetings of the command’s Community Council.
The first one he took Tuesday night was about how his officers will handle the state’s new marijuana laws.
Tavalaro said possession of three ounces or less now is legal, with restrictions on age and where it can be smoked in public.
“Three ounces is a decent amount,” Tavalaro said. “That’s an amount you don’t typically see in a hand-to-hand transaction.”
Smoking is banned in all city parks, beaches and boardwalks, public golf courses, playgrounds, pools and pedestrian plazas. But it is legal to smoke pot wherever one can smoke tobacco, like on the street.
New Yorkers are allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for recreational use or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis, such as oils derived from a cannabis plant.
Smoking publicly where it’s not allowed can mean a civil penalty of $25 or up to 20 hours of community service.
In reference to business owners who are concerned that people hanging out in front of their stores to light up will drive away customers, Tavalaro said the NYPD is working with the city’s district attorneys to craft some sort of misdemeanor trespass law.
It is legislators, however, not law enforcement, who create laws.
“This is going to be a learning curve for all of us,” he said. “We’ll see how it transpires.”
Earlier in the evening, just after the start of the meeting, Tavalaro expressed his gratitude to Bishop Erskine Williams, president of the Community Council, for the moment of silence offered in memory of Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, the commanding officer of the 107th Precinct who killed himself on April 5.
“I was devastated by his loss,” Tavalaro said. “We were promoted to captain and inspector at the same time. He was always helpful with things that crossed the line [separating the two precincts]. I’d talk to him almost every day if not every day.”
During the question-and-answer session at the Zoom meeting, motor vehicles were on the mind of the Rev. Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of Community Board 12.
Thorbs inquired about the ongoing effort to block vehicles from heading onto 165th Street between Jamaica and 89th avenues, where the pedestrian plaza called the 165th Street Mall sits.
Tavalaro said the precinct has signed off on a proposal to place planters at the southern end of the mall right near the sidewalk on Jamaica Avenue.
“We’re waiting for a diagram from the Fire Department stating that they don’t need that as an emergency route,” he told Thorbs, saying that the community board itself now might need to reach out to the FDNY — something Thorbs said would be done Wednesday morning.
Thorbs also inquired about having more enforcement against illegal dollar vans that proliferate along the Archer Avenue corridor around the Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue subway station and MTA bus hub.
Tavalaro acknowledged it has been awhile since the 103rd had conducted a major operation in the area, and that more can be arranged. But he also would like another joint operation with the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, which he said can have a harder impact.
“We’ve had some checkpoints and made some arrests,” Tavalaro said. “I’d like to see if we can get the TLC involved.”
In his monthly crime report, Tavalaro said major crimes are down more than 22 percent from a year ago. Shooting incidents and victims, according to CompStat figures for the 103rd through April 11, are both down from seven to two year-to-date.
