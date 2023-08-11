Two men are wanted in connection with two burglaries and arson at a home in Laurelton.
Described as being approximately 18 to 20 years of age, one man has a medium build and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark gray pants, white sneakers, along with a black face mask and a pair gloves, while carrying a multicolored book bag. The second individual was of slim build and was last seen wearing white gloves, along with a black hooded sweater, pants, sneakers and face mask, as seen in the surveillance photo.
On Aug. 2, it was reported at 12:01 a.m., one of the unidentified men intentionally started a fire and attempted to burn the house by propelling a flaming plastic container of ignitable liquid into a broken window, according to police. It is unknown how much damage there was to the property, located at 222nd Street and 143rd Avenue, within the 105th Precinct.
It was reported that the same home had been burglarized hours earlier at 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 1, an NYPD spokesman told the Chronicle. The two men had gained entry to the house through a basement door, and once inside, stole approximately $300 worth of items and then fled on foot to parts unknown.
There had been an attempted burglary at the Laurelton residence days earlier on July 24, according to a report made to the police at 4:40 a.m. One of the unidentified males attempted to enter the home by prying a rear door loose, causing damage to it, but he was unable to gain entrance and fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported at any of the incidents, the NYPD said.
Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS.
