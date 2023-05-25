National Skilled Nursing Care Week was held earlier this month, and the theme was “Cultivating Kindness.
To celebrate, the NYPD Jazz Band performed on May 18 for seniors at the Highland Care Center, a nursing care facility located at 91-31 175 St. in Jamaica, performing jazz, rock, soul and funk music to name a few.
Chief Nursing Officer Andrea Gibbon praised the officers for their heartfelt performances which she said was an uplifting experience for the residents as the song selection took them back to a familiar time.
“Listening to the residents sing and seeing them dance was wonderful,” Gibbon said in a statement. “We look forward to future visits from the NYPD Jazz Band.”
After their performance, which was led by PO Kenneth Rivera, the NYPD Jazz Band enjoyed some barbecue with the seniors at The Desiree H. Gibbon Memorial Garden patio.
“When we aren’t performing, you will find us in the precincts protecting our communities,” Rivera said in a statement. The band’s motto is to Serve, Protect and Entertain.
— Naeisha Rose
