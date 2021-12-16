Holidays on the Avenue, a children’s festival, was held on Dec. 11 outside the King Manor Museum in Jamaica with over 350 youngsters in attendance — three times the number of kids expected to attend, according to Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, one of the sponsors of the event.
“The line kept getting longer,” Tyra Emerson, the executive director of CCJ, said about the toy giveaway at the event. “We were able to get toys for 300 kids, but had to turn away at least 50 because we had no more ... We gave away every last gift.”
Despite that, children still had a great time.
“The Edge School of the Arts did a performance of March of the Wooden Soldiers,” said Emerson. “South Jamaica Reads had a DEAR Reindeer mascot, which means Drop Everything and Read.”
South Jamaica Reads gave away books while children at the arts and crafts table made wish lists they signed and gave to Santa, she said.
“One girl asked for a whole collection of toys,” said Emerson. “It was adorable.”
Families had their pictures taken at a photo booth, and the night culminated with a tree lighting, she added.
Emerson gave a special thanks to the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, the Jamaica Avenue Target, NY Project Hope and Friends of Rufus King Park for volunteering at the event at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
— Naeisha Rose
