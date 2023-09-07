Councilwoman Nantasha Williams followed through on some environmental initiatives last week.
Last Wednesday, Williams was at a check ceremony in Jamaica for Harvard Playground, celebrating the allocation of $2.75 million in funding for reconstructing the space, located at 90-73 179 Place.
Once completed, there will be infrastructural and environmental improvements made to protect the playground, which is near Hollis, a neighborhood that was flooded by rainfall from Hurricane Ida in 2021.
“Every step we take toward enhancing our community contributes to the overall advancement of our district,” Williams said in a statement.
The councilwoman, who was also at a tree-planting installation along Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica on Aug. 31, also secured $592,000 for enhancements on the corridor. The project involved the Parks Department installing trees and tree guards.
“Growing and protecting our borough’s urban forest is a vital measure to fortify and improve the overall health and strength of our communities,” said Queens Borough Parks Commissioner Jackie Langsam in a statement.
— Naeisha Rose
