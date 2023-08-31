It was a fun-filled day last Saturday in Laurelton at the third annual Community Day event hosted by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), center.
The free event, a partnership with Evangel Temple Inc., was attended by elected officials state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, along with members of the NYPD.
Throughout the festivities families enjoyed an evening of face painting, puppets and games like Connect 4.
LIFE Camp and Knockout HIV were among the several community-based organizations at the event on Aug. 26.
During the affair, the assemblywoman gave away free food and backpacks.
Hyndman told the Chronicle that the event is a day to give back to the community and small businesses.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.