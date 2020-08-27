Councilwoman Adrienne Adams on Aug. 22 joined forces with community organizations and groups of resident volunteers for trash pickups in Jamaica, South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill.
The effort was a response to a large increase in the amount of litter on city streets. A representative of the City’s Department of Sanitation told the Chronicle two weeks ago that DSNY’s budget for basket collection has been reduced by more than 60 percent this year because of budget cuts [see separate stories in some editions].
Groups involved in the cleanup included South Queens Women’s March, the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Southeast Queens Cleanup Initiative and Hood Love.
