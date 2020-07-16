Aamir Griffin, 14, would never get a chance to wow a city that loves basketball as much as he did. But New York paid tribute to his memory and his family last Friday during a ceremony at the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica.
A bench, inset right, complete with a basketball sculpture, was dedicated in his honor before more than 200 people.
At top left, NYPD Det. Tanya Duhaney, who reached out to the family shortly after he was killed by gunfire, speaks to the gathering. “She never left me,” said Aamir’s mother, Shanequa Griffin, being consoled by family and friends, top right.
Above center, artist and NYPD Det. Herold Alexis unveils a painting of Aamir playing the game he loved, and of a community mourning his loss.
Above, Randy Hall of the Department of Sanitation, who lost his brother to gun violence, presents the family with a plaque in Aamir’s memory.
At right center, tributes to Aamir still adorn the basketball court where he showed so much joy and promise; and where he died last October.
At right, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was among those who attended the event. Community leaders, city firefighters and NYPD brass also were in attendance.
