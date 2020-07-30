Rochdale Village will receive a new playground and a facelift as part of a $9 million city aid package announced by Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) on Tuesday.
John F. Kennedy was president of the United States when the co-op took in its first residents on the site of the old Jamaica Race Course in 1963. The funding announced by Adams includes $6 million for a new South Rochdale Village Playground, $2.8 million for facade repairs, $75,000 for senior programming and $45,000 for youth programs.
“This truly is a massive win for the residents of Rochdale Village and surrounding communities,” Adams said in a press release. “The deteriorating Rochdale Village façade has posed a significant safety risk and the renovation is long overdue. Additionally, the funding allocated to the South Rochdale Village Playground, senior services and youth services is the kind of investment that this community desperately needs. I will continue to support all of District 28 to make sure that it remains a great place to live and work.”
The complex in South Jamaica has 20 buildings, 5,860 units and more than 28,000 residents. The funding was made available in what promises to be a tough couple of budget years for the City Council.
Jean Randolph-Castro, president of Rochdale’s board, said Adams has been a tireless supporter of the residents.
“Her superior dedication to District 28 has been of the highest standards. The $9 million dollars in funding has been humbly appreciated,” Randolph-Castro said in the press release. “This is unprecedented. She has made history in the Rochdale Village community with such huge funding that has never been allocated for capital improvement. The funding also serves the quality of life for the seniors and our youth. Rochdale Village which we call the Jewel of Jamaica will benefit over 28,000 cooperators and for that I am humbly grateful.”
Board Chairman Clifton Stanley Diaz was equally appreciative.
“Thank you for funding us with our fair share,” he said.
First Vice President Talib Bey was pleased with the variety of issues that will be addressed with the money.
“Infrastructure work, youth programs and senior support,” he said.
