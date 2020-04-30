Candidates for the open seat in the 31st Assembly District are digging in for the long haul since last Friday, when Gov. Cuomo ordered the special election set for June 23 to be canceled. A primary, with the winner in the Democratic Party running in a general election in November, is still going ahead.
The seat has been vacant since Jan. 1, when former Assemblywoman Michele Titus was sworn in as a judge.
Candidates for her old seat in the Democratic Party are Richard David, a district leader who has the Queens County Democratic Party endorsement; Khaleel Anderson, a member of Community Board 14 and the Rockaway Youth Task Force; Tavia Blakley, a former Titus staffer; Derrick DeFlorimonte, a member of Community Board 13 and a combat medic with the New York Army National Guard; Lisa George, who works for state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); and Shea Uzoigwe, a former Sanders staffer.
Joseph Cullina is listed as running for the Republicans.
David leads in fundraising according to finance reports found on the website of the state Board of Elections this week. He reported $47,173 in a 32-day pre-election filing. Uzoigwe reported $27,658 in the bank for the January filing period.
Anderson, in his January periodic report, was in third place financially, reporting $14,400 cash on hand. Blakley’s report showed $2,195, while DeFlorimonte reported $1,739. George reported $2,139.
No reports were found under Cullina’s name.
Officials at the city Board of Elections did not respond to multiple requests for information on the composition of the ballots and other aspects of this story.
The Chronicle spoke with several of the candidates, who said they were not changing their campaigning approach from recent weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak and the misery it has unleashed in the district.
Several said their campaigns have been assisting or coordinating efforts to get food delivered to the elderly, the sick or people who have lost their jobs due to the outbreak.
“We’ve been responding on the ground in the Rockaways and other places since early March,” David said of his campaign’s effort to get food and masks and other protective gear to residents in need.
“I definitely think the coronavirus has been a challenge, but we’ve been very adaptive,” Uzoigwe said. He added that his campaign also has tried to keep the community furnished with up-to-date information on available assistance through its social media platforms.
George and Anderson both said the switch and the extended timetable for the winner of the Democratic primary should make no difference to a candidate who emerges on June 23.
“I’m in this for the long haul,” George said. And she added that she has done fundraising since the January report, though the times do force candidates to be resourceful.
“Nobody today is interested in hearing you on the phone asking for money,” she said. “They have their own concerns. You go online. You get creative.”
Anderson, in an email, said another potential sticking point in the election could be Cuomo’s order for universal absentee mail-in ballot applications .
“There was confusion before and there will be more confusion now,” he said. “Few of us have ever used absentee ballots. Again, our community is being marginalized. But we’re going to vote no matter what they do. Count on it.”
The Chronicle could not reach Blakley, DeFlorimonte or Cullina by press time.
