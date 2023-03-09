A New Jersey suspect may face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 broad daylight execution-style shooting of a Georgia man who was attempting to enter a parked car in South Ozone Park, according to authorities on Monday.
On Sept. 6, 2021 before 8 a.m., Ron Reeder of Teaneck — dressed like a Hasidic Jewish man — allegedly ran up from behind the victim, Jermaine Dixon of Loganville, and shot him multiple times in the head, police said.
The victim was trying to enter his car at 132nd Street off the South Conduit, said the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Reeder allegedly fled the scene going northbound on 132nd Street in a black-and-white Nissan sedan, the NYPD added. The suspect was caught on surveillance fleeing the area and police had asked for the public’s assistance in capturing the individual.
The joint efforts of the Queens South Homicide Squad, the DA’s Office and the Bergen County prosecutor’s office led to Reeder’s arrest at his residence in Bergen County on Feb. 23, according to DA Katz’s Office. The suspect was charged with four counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Katz said the murder was brazen, cold-blooded and calculated.
“The defendant evaded justice for some time, but the tireless efforts of law enforcement led to his arrest and he will now be held to account for his alleged actions,” Katz said in a statement.
The suspect was remanded and must return to court March 14.
