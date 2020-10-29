The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man above for a shooting in Laurelton on Oct. 11.
Police said officers from the 105th Precinct responded at 12:38 a.m. to a reported shooting behind Movie Star Cuts at 231-30 Merrick Blvd. They found a man, 36, who was shot in his leg following a physical altercation. He was treated at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and released.
The suspect is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds with a beard. He was last seen in a red Ralph Lauren Polo fleece jacket with an Indian head on front, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.