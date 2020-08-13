Members of the NYPD’s Detectives’ Endowment Association dropped by the 105th Precinct stationhouse in Queens Village last week to help out during a blood drive for shooting victim Malachi Capers.
More than 160 donors came forward to offer the gift of life at the two-day blood drive on Aug. 6 and 7.
Capers, 20, was shot on June 27 after an altercation that began when he inadvertently bumped into his alleged shooter in a crowded deli in Laurelton.
A 27-year-old Hollis man was arrested two days later and has been charged with attempted murder, assault and illegal weapon possession.
