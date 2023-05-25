Energy savings, passports, scams and a new precinct were just a few things discussed at recent general meetings at Community Board 12 and 13 earlier this month.
At both meetings, which were held virtually on May 17 and May 22, respectively, Nathaniel Hezekiah, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica), said that as the summer temperatures rise, people are going to need help with energy costs.
The federal government has an energy savings program people can use for cooling and heating that will help keep costs down throughout the year, Hezekiah added.
If interested in learning more about how to save energy, visit energy.gov/save.
With the summer season on the horizon, it’s essential that people check that their passports are valid, Hezekiah said.
“If you are experiencing delays with receiving your passport and you applied for expedited shipping, please apply to our office,” said the deputy chief of staff. “Each week we are inundated with passport cases from individuals across the district.”
Passport processing times have gone up from 10 to 13 weeks, he said. Expedited processing times have gone up from six to nine weeks.
“I want to stress that people have contacted our office a day or two before they were supposed to travel either having lost their passport or having not received their passport,” Hezekiah said. “I will say, short of miracle circumstances, we have been able to turn inquiries around, but I want to encourage everybody to give us more time so that they are not rushing at the last minute to get that done.”
The deputy chief of staff can be reached at Nathaniel.Hezekiah@mail.house.gov.
District Attorney Melinda Katz told residents that scams are continuing to get out of hand because of artificial technology. Several people in Queens have called her office after saying they have received calls saying that she investigated them and that if they pay a fee of $10,000 the case will get dismissed. Others have said that they received a call from someone who sounded like a loved one asking for money for bail.
“Don’t do it,” Katz said about sending money to people asking for personal information to collect the funds. “Hang up the phone. Use caller ID or call our office. Don’t give anyone any money. No one.”
To reach the DA’s Office email info@queensda.org or call (718) 286-6000.
Over 40 years after people have requested a new precinct in Southeast Queens, the city Department of Design and Construction told CB 13 members ahead of the meeting that the 116th Precinct, which will be at 244-04 North Conduit Ave. in Rosedale, is expected to be completed spring 2024.
While some members were happy to hear the news — the new precinct is expected to help cut wait times for emergencies in the 105th Precinct — others were upset that there were few people of color seen working on the construction of the facility in a video presentation. The DDC was not at the meeting due to a scheduling conflict, the district manager said.
Corey Bearak, a CB 13 member and a labor consultant, said that due to a lack of funding for outreach to get people of color for apprenticeships, it is hard to fill those roles.
