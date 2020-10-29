Community Board 13 has listed a new 116th Precinct for the NYPD as its top priority for capital spending projects in the district.
This is not a computer glich or a reprint from 2016, 2012 or any year since the Ed Koch administration. The new precinct, slated for Rosedale and approved in 2017 after 40 years, was killed earlier this year when the city reallocated $500 million in capital funding for the NYPD.
CB 13 went back to the drawing board Monday night, voting 33-7 to make a new precinct its top capital expenditure priority.
The $92 million for the new precinct was diverted to a new community center in Roy Wilkins Park — located within the adjacent District 12.
Bess Debetham, who has been fighting for the new precinct for four decades, was succinct during the Zoom meeting.
“Keep it No. 1,” she said.
On the other side, board member Jonathan Logan was for foregoing the precinct and concentrating on getting the $92 million restored to CB 13 for non-NYPD-related projects.
“The 116th Precinct has been removed from the board. Why is it on our list of requests?” Logan, a vocal critic of the NYPD, said there were numerous other projects that should take priority. Pressed for specifics on something that could be considered a capital project, he suggested either Springfield Park or a library for Springfield Gardens.
Acknowledging increasing crime numbers, board member Kyle Bragg said funding for projects dealing with historic racism would be far more effective. While he said a new precinct may have a place on the list, he did not believe it should be No. 1.
Board member Bryan Block disagreed. He, like others, cited things like the response time to calls in the southern end of one of the largest precincts in terms of geography within the NYPD.
“Things are happening in our community where we need the police,” Block said. “We need a library, but we also need the police.”
Other requests on the capital project list included funding for the city’s Department for the Aging to provide senior citizens with tablets equipped with hot spots; three trucks for use at city parks within the district; curbs in the Glen Oaks neighborhood; a bus shelter at the intersection of Guy R. Brewer and Farmers boulevards; and road repairs along Braddock Avenue in Bellerose.
The expense budget requests include continued funding for the giveaway and free installation of smoke detectors.
District Manager Mark McMillan also put in for extra money for tree trimming.
“Each year we get money for trees in one part of the district,” McMillan said. “It’s not enough.” In response to a question from the audience McMillan said stump removal for trees felled by recent storms does not come under the funding appropriation.
The board wants money to create the position of a district park administrator, which would set up a dedicated budget within the district and allow access to some funding not otherwise available.
On the subject of parks the board also is looking for more lawn care equipment and funding for seasonal workers, an area that had been decimated in the budget approved last spring. Another place the city slashed budget appropriations — litter basket collection by the DSNY — also is included.
The requests also include continued funding for the Alpha Phi Alpha Senior Center in Cambria Heights and the SNAP Brookville Neighborhood Center in Rosedale, both of which have been serving as lifelines for elderly residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) offered an observation that could chill any item on any wish list of expenditures.
“Everything is connected, and guess what?” Vanel asked. “New York City has got no money. New York State has got no money.”
